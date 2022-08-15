We worked on performance again. Not an easy task for a small team like us. But we hope this patch improves performance further. Please let us know if it helped for your system. It would help us a lot.
A Bavarian Tale - Totgeschwiegen update for 15 August 2022
Update - Performance
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update