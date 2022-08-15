 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

A Bavarian Tale - Totgeschwiegen update for 15 August 2022

Update - Performance

Share · View all patches · Build 9317419 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We worked on performance again. Not an easy task for a small team like us. But we hope this patch improves performance further. Please let us know if it helped for your system. It would help us a lot.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1694561
  • Loading history…
Depot 1694562
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link