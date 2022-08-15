 Skip to content

Jylko: Through The Song update for 15 August 2022

Jylko - V0.2.13

Last edited by Wendy

Major Changes

Increase Hunger : 10 --> 20
Increase effects of food

Other Changes

Final boss reworked
Global Enemy Damage Decrease
Global Boss life Decrease

Minor Bug

Game over effect activated several times

