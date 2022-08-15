Jylko - V0.2.13

Major Changes
Increase Hunger : 10 --> 20
Increase effects of food
Other Changes
Final boss reworked
Global Enemy Damage Decrease
Global Boss life Decrease
Minor Bug
Game over effect activated several times
