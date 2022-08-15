 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Digital Diamond Baseball V10 update for 15 August 2022

Minor Update Released

Share · View all patches · Build 9317214 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This release contains the following updates:

  • Updated the Single/Double/Triple command to allow the user to specify how many bases a runner attempts to advance when thrown out. This can be accomplished by including the number of bases after the X (e.g., R1X3). For example, the 3 following X in the command 1B R01 R1X3 E7 specifies that the runner on first will be thrown out trying to take third on a single.
  • Added pitcher's BF in the pitcher's lineup popup. This can be helpful for tracking pitcher fatigue. Also, a reminder that you can see the pitcher's lineup popup by pressing 0.

Play Ball!

Changed files in this update

Depot 1916341
  • Loading history…
Depot 1916342
  • Loading history…
Depot 1916343
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link