Minor Update Released

This release contains the following updates:
- Updated the Single/Double/Triple command to allow the user to specify how many bases a runner attempts to advance when thrown out. This can be accomplished by including the number of bases after the X (e.g., R1X3). For example, the 3 following X in the command 1B R01 R1X3 E7 specifies that the runner on first will be thrown out trying to take third on a single.
- Added pitcher's BF in the pitcher's lineup popup. This can be helpful for tracking pitcher fatigue. Also, a reminder that you can see the pitcher's lineup popup by pressing 0.
Play Ball!
Changed files in this update