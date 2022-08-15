 Skip to content

Camp Buddy: Scoutmaster Season update for 15 August 2022

Bug Fix 1.2.1

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey, buddies! This is just a quick bug fix that resolves the following errors:

  • Aiden's Club Sex (Animated) properly appears in gallery now.
  • Minor text error in Aiden's Apron Sex (Top)

