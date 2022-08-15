 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Incremental Epic Hero 2 update for 15 August 2022

IEH2 [ver. 1.1.7.2] Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 9317054 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added : Swarm Best Score in statistics
Added : SFX on crafting scrolls
Added : A lot of Japanese texts
Fixed : You could access to a monster info that you haven't unlocked
Fixed : Sometimes you could summon two or more of the same pet
Fixed : Red Fairy is now more red than before (It was hard to distinguish between Normal Fairy and Red Fairy)
Fixed : Other minor bugs/typos

Changed files in this update

Depot 1690711
  • Loading history…
Depot 1690712
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link