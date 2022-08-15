IEH2 [ver. 1.1.7.2] Hotfix

Added : Swarm Best Score in statistics
Added : SFX on crafting scrolls
Added : A lot of Japanese texts
Fixed : You could access to a monster info that you haven't unlocked
Fixed : Sometimes you could summon two or more of the same pet
Fixed : Red Fairy is now more red than before (It was hard to distinguish between Normal Fairy and Red Fairy)
Fixed : Other minor bugs/typos
