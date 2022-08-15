 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Crown of Pain update for 15 August 2022

Hotfix - 0.9.48

Share · View all patches · Build 9317037 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello,

This is a quick hotfix patch that fixes a recent bug from version 0.9.47.

  • Fixed issue with Veno Chant of Soul causing the game to crash.
  • Removed 0 indicator from character primary abilities.

Thanks,
Jagit Games & Coldwild Games

Changed files in this update

Depot 1651091
  • Loading history…
Depot 1651092
  • Loading history…
Depot 1651093
  • Loading history…
Depot 1651094
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link