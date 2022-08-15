Hotfix - 0.9.48

Hello,
This is a quick hotfix patch that fixes a recent bug from version 0.9.47.
- Fixed issue with Veno Chant of Soul causing the game to crash.
- Removed 0 indicator from character primary abilities.
Thanks,
Jagit Games & Coldwild Games
