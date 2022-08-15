 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Prehistoric Kingdom update for 15 August 2022

Development Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9316980 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello Park Managers!

Just a quick update to inform you all that the next patch is close to being finished, but is still being tested. Our devs are fixing a number of issues and once testing is complete then the update will be released!

  • The PK Team

Changed depots in development branch

View more data in app history for build 9316980
Prehistoric Kingdom Windows Depot 666151
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link