Dear Commander:

Due to a configuration error, the Pure White Wings - Endelyon purchased by the player in the Corridor store will be mistakenly replaced with Construct Guard

Buzz(The Robot), we are currently working on fixing this issue, and it's expected to fix by a update tomorrow.

We are deeply sorry for the inconvenience caused. For players who have already exchanged, we will compensate by email later.

Book of Yog Team