Still be a Human update for 15 August 2022

Audio fix and change when selecting an artifact

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed multiple sounds playing when attacking one of the enemies;
Fixed multiple sounds playing when using the Mage ability;

Now when picking up an artifact, you can immediately place it in an ability.

