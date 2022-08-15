Hey all! We've added 4 new powerups to the supply box for you to enjoy while we work on a larger update. Some icons and descriptions have also been updated in preparation for version 0.8
Biters & Bullets: Prologue update for 15 August 2022
Minor Update 0.7.3
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update