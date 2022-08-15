 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Biters & Bullets: Prologue update for 15 August 2022

Minor Update 0.7.3

Share · View all patches · Build 9316537 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey all! We've added 4 new powerups to the supply box for you to enjoy while we work on a larger update. Some icons and descriptions have also been updated in preparation for version 0.8

Changed files in this update

Depot 1811431
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link