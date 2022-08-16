COMMUNITY FEEDBACK!

Hey friendly folks!

Before anything else, thank you so much to all those knights who entered the dungeon at the Knight's Trial! It's been really heartwarming to receive so much support from the community, but even most importantly, we've received lots of feedback too!

So we've heard that feedback, and implemented as much as we could in the game!

MAJOR CHANGES

ːsteamthisː We've added difficulty levels! Easy mode will be perfect for those who just want to enjoy a casual experience in the dungeon, and know the princesses! Medium is thought for those that want a challenging experience but haven't played before, or that don't have experience with platformers or roguelites. And Hard mode is intended for experienced players that look for a true challenge, as the game was originally meant to be!

ːsteamthisː Right now the gameplay of the knights should feel much more swift, with faster transitions between animations and an increased responsivity from the player input!

ːsteamthisː Keybinding! If you didn't find the default set of controls comfortable, now you can make your own from the Options menu!

ːsteamthisː You can change between princesses at the Entry Hall. You didn't feel ready to rescue a certain princess? Don't worry, ask out another one to enter the dungeon!

MINOR CHANGES

Now jumps interrupt basic attacks!

Increased the length of some princesses' power

Nerfed the Mimic Crab's damage

Given a different colour for each princess crown in the HUD

Given more space between princess and knight

Fixed some issues when using the Kobold power during the tutorial

Added options for motion blur and FPS settings

Each boss specific mechanic changes according to the difficulty level!

And many details more!

If you already played the Knight's Trial and felt it needed any of these things, we're waiting for your feedback to keep improving the game! It's really great to be able to push Tower Princess: Knight's Trial even further thanks to the community!