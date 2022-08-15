Big patch of new stuff and many improvements

Hello! I’m sorry I stopped putting out updates for over a month, here's a big one to compensate! Also, there’s been some developments…
I'd like to begin by announcing that the price of CHANGE will be increasing a little bit sometime in Autumn. Not much, but I do feel that CHANGE has a lot of content now compared to when it first released, and it's currently going for lot less than many indie games with less content. Still plenty of time to buy the game at the current price though!
On news and developments: First of all, I’m sorry to say that Jack, the composer for our games and co-designer/founder will be taking a break from Delve Interactive for a while. It’s been a lot of hard years for us, years that have really taken their toll on us both. Don’t worry, he won’t disappear completely, maybe working on a little something here and there, but he will be taking a step back to focus on other things and I truly wish him the best and will always be ready to welcome him back.
Let us all raise a toast in his honour for all the beautiful music and work he’s done!
The other development that slowed me down a bit this month was catching a bad cold, then after two days of wellness I caught covid and now I have long covid it seems. Both the covid and long covid have been pretty mild for me, mainly just needing an extra nap every now and then, but I’m back to working now!
Anyway, that's all from me for now, onto the patch notes! Still got some requests and things to fulfil, so I've got at least a few more patches in me for CHANGE. Unless the game explodes in popularity... tell your friends about it! ^-^
- Danny
Changes and new stuff
- Certain texts have been updated/improved
- (LC) These are really bug fixes, but since this content is now working it may come as a surprise to some players:
- Fixed one of the new homeless characters not functioning as they should (the bearded one with blondish hair). He makes begging less successful in his area and may berate you if your reputation isn’t very good. He may distract the police if your reputation is high. He does other stuff too…
- Subway busking is now working! (All because the “Buy busking licence” button was hidden due to a bug…)
Balancing
- Slowed down the default pace of time a tiny bit more.
- Made various changes to homeless reputation and your relationships with Joe, Bill and Maggie, making it easier to build friendships with them and sooner.
- Various jobs have additional work hours (more time used, but also more pay), have slightly lower paperwork requirements and slightly higher study requirements
- Successful job applications increases paperwork more
- When cheap items come up for trading, you’ll have to give over more on average, so you can’t cheat the previously broken system by trading 2 snack bars for a winter coat or something. Now it’ll probably take as much as, ahem, 5 snack bars…
- Jobs with lower paperwork requirements have a much higher chance of showing in the job office when you don’t have much paperwork yet
- Base begging success chance slightly increased, but pedestrians who notice you commit a crime will be less kind/generous
- Pedestrians carry a tiny bit more cash on average
- Reduced base hunger loss over time while studying in library a bit
- Searching trash now takes a little less hygiene from you when below 50 hygiene. It takes more when at full hygiene.
- Updated the amount of perk points required for new perks at certain levels, mid-late game perks are earned slightly faster
- When bargaining for day labour, your competitors won’t keep offering to do it for less until it’s just not worth it
- Significantly increased the number of benches that spawn in cities
- Hunger/happiness ticks can no longer happen within the first and last few minutes of each day, so you won’t tick over just as you enter/exit a building on time at certain times
- The previous patch reduced how long you remain drunk for quite a bit. Added a few seconds to how long you are drunk for this time.
- Having the freezing status has a tiny bit less effect on walk speed
- (LC) “ALL ALONE” Challenge now has way less people on the streets
- (LC) You now need a minimum of £3 to start gambling in the arcade
- (LC) The fence will be tradeable if you’ve been arrested once, regardless of reputation
- (LC) Dumpsters now only have 3 uses by default, as intended
Bug fixes and improvements
- NIGHT EVENT CHANGE - The game now remembers what night events you’ve seen the most across runs, and makes those events less likely to show in the future so that rarer events have a better chance of showing, and making runs more unique overall.
- (LC) Fixed the 3rd shop item possibly being a newspaper token or silver bracelet, which would break stuff
- (LC) Fixed the 3rd shop item showing it was discounted by a newspaper token when it wasn’t
- (LC) Fixed the charity assistance in the welfare building possibly pointing you to shelters with no current event that would have an event the next day instead
- (LC) Fixed being able to enter the gambling menu in the arcade when you didn’t have enough to actually gamble, causing stuckness
- (LC) Fixed the wise trader sometimes breaking if you had max perks or near max perks
- (LC) Fixed challenges not being set as complete after completing them
- (LC) Fixed xp bonuses/negatives from custom games not always working
- Fixed the True ending not always showing under certain circumstances
- (LC) Fixed newspaper coupon not showing what item it discounts when you hover over it in the inventory, as well as some other newspaper coupon related bugs
- Fixed a bug that could cause you to be assigned a random job when moving areas under some circumstances
- Fixed the daytime marker under the time getting stuck
- Some little extra improvements for immersion, the fence and dealer characters won’t talk with you while police are nearby
- Fixed pedestrians not speaking when reacting to crime
- Fixed getting stuck zoomed in if certain popups or events happened at the start/end of the day
- Fixed Music starting near the end of tracks too often
- Fixed being able to reselect an already selected character, which just made the char name text unhighlight
- Fixed cases where starting a new run after abandoning a challenge one could have you start the new run with the previous run’s selected challenge
- Fixed issues with arcade ambience/music being heard when moving to another building after going to arcade
- Fixed the Illness cured popup showing text for Injury cured popup
- Fixed tooltips from the pause menu still showing after closing it
- (LC) Fixed “Go to park” option incorrectly showing for Abandoned character in street when talking to them
- (LC) Fixed Addict character in street using text “Ah I shouldn’t but i’ll take it” after talking to them first time
- (LC) Fixed z positioning of some new street characters
- Fixed issues with perk collector achievement and max level busking perks. Lots of things have changed or become available in terms of changing the perk cap over the last several updates, and busking doesn’t have as many perks as the other categories. The max cap for busking is lower if you increase the max cap too much in a custom game to compensate for this, up to the limit of how many busking perks actually exist.
- OFTEN music mode now plays music… more often.
- Updated sfx mixing, so sounds sound better
- The dogs walk speed has been improved so he can keep up when you have loads of walk speed buffs
- Fixed food stamp icons incorrectly showing in shop sometimes
- Fixed the MARTYR perk icon having crime colours when it’s a begging perk
- Fixed beg reactions in the subway showing broken text in non english languages
- Fixed flask item showing a water bottle icon when it contains nothing
- Fixed charity events reading “in 2 days - in 2 DAYS” twice
- Fixed not being able to hear the guitar when playing it
- Tips in the loading screen now stay up for a minimum time to make them more readable
- Fixed text of map buttons in phone menu
- Fixed music mix/mode text in the options menu initially reading as the wrong mode text
- Fixed cigarettes not showing a proper description in various menus
- Fixed the music mode button being hidden when initially loading into the main menu
- Fixed being able to spam the rest button in shelter to get additional hunger
- Fixed shelter regular perk also applying to shelters with the same company/owner
- Fixed more issues in some translated text in certain languages
- Fixed inventory not being sorted correctly when first opening it
- Fixed perks not being scrollable until you visit other left side menus
-
Changed files in this update