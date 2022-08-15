Big patch of new stuff and many improvements

Hello! I’m sorry I stopped putting out updates for over a month, here's a big one to compensate! Also, there’s been some developments…

I'd like to begin by announcing that the price of CHANGE will be increasing a little bit sometime in Autumn. Not much, but I do feel that CHANGE has a lot of content now compared to when it first released, and it's currently going for lot less than many indie games with less content. Still plenty of time to buy the game at the current price though!

On news and developments: First of all, I’m sorry to say that Jack, the composer for our games and co-designer/founder will be taking a break from Delve Interactive for a while. It’s been a lot of hard years for us, years that have really taken their toll on us both. Don’t worry, he won’t disappear completely, maybe working on a little something here and there, but he will be taking a step back to focus on other things and I truly wish him the best and will always be ready to welcome him back.

Let us all raise a toast in his honour for all the beautiful music and work he’s done!

The other development that slowed me down a bit this month was catching a bad cold, then after two days of wellness I caught covid and now I have long covid it seems. Both the covid and long covid have been pretty mild for me, mainly just needing an extra nap every now and then, but I’m back to working now!

Anyway, that's all from me for now, onto the patch notes! Still got some requests and things to fulfil, so I've got at least a few more patches in me for CHANGE. Unless the game explodes in popularity... tell your friends about it! ^-^

Danny

Changes and new stuff

Certain texts have been updated/improved

(LC) These are really bug fixes, but since this content is now working it may come as a surprise to some players:

Fixed one of the new homeless characters not functioning as they should (the bearded one with blondish hair). He makes begging less successful in his area and may berate you if your reputation isn’t very good. He may distract the police if your reputation is high. He does other stuff too…

Subway busking is now working! (All because the “Buy busking licence” button was hidden due to a bug…)

Balancing

Slowed down the default pace of time a tiny bit more.

Made various changes to homeless reputation and your relationships with Joe, Bill and Maggie, making it easier to build friendships with them and sooner.

Various jobs have additional work hours (more time used, but also more pay), have slightly lower paperwork requirements and slightly higher study requirements

Successful job applications increases paperwork more

When cheap items come up for trading, you’ll have to give over more on average, so you can’t cheat the previously broken system by trading 2 snack bars for a winter coat or something. Now it’ll probably take as much as, ahem, 5 snack bars…

Jobs with lower paperwork requirements have a much higher chance of showing in the job office when you don’t have much paperwork yet

Base begging success chance slightly increased, but pedestrians who notice you commit a crime will be less kind/generous

Pedestrians carry a tiny bit more cash on average

Reduced base hunger loss over time while studying in library a bit

Searching trash now takes a little less hygiene from you when below 50 hygiene. It takes more when at full hygiene.

Updated the amount of perk points required for new perks at certain levels, mid-late game perks are earned slightly faster

When bargaining for day labour, your competitors won’t keep offering to do it for less until it’s just not worth it

Significantly increased the number of benches that spawn in cities

Hunger/happiness ticks can no longer happen within the first and last few minutes of each day, so you won’t tick over just as you enter/exit a building on time at certain times

The previous patch reduced how long you remain drunk for quite a bit. Added a few seconds to how long you are drunk for this time.

Having the freezing status has a tiny bit less effect on walk speed

(LC) “ALL ALONE” Challenge now has way less people on the streets

(LC) You now need a minimum of £3 to start gambling in the arcade

(LC) The fence will be tradeable if you’ve been arrested once, regardless of reputation

(LC) Dumpsters now only have 3 uses by default, as intended

Bug fixes and improvements