EarthX 0.9.1

Hey,

Before we start: This patch does not require you to create a new save. However, if you use an older save and play on 0.9.1, you might encounter a bug where you can't launch a payload when launching it from the contracts window. To solve this, either build a completely new booster with 0 flights or launch the payload by first selecting the vehicle in Vehicles Window. This bug does not happen on new saves. :>

While we wait for new tutorial voice-over files, I decided to release all improvements and bug fixes I have so far. The biggest visible difference for you is improved graphics and better performance, as well as a refreshed main menu (moved a few buttons here and there). Lucas added 4 new CEO drawings, including Starman who you may know from crewed payloads.

We will continue to monitor the situation around bugs until and after full release and release fixes as needed.

If you haven't seen our previous post, EarthX Final Trailer is premiering this Friday at 6 pm CEST ;D

See you on Friday,

Denis & EarthX Team