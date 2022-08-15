 Skip to content

烈山海前传之黑帝君临 update for 15 August 2022

2022.8.15更新

更新内容：
1.增加了“楚峰的故事”的后续剧情。在“灭门后去密室看看”触发。
2.降低了遇怪的频率。
3.WSAD也可以移动啦！

修改bug：
1.在至民国郊外，太华派掌门管竹拦路后，“未完待续”选项卡死问题。

