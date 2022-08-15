 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

CarX Drift Racing Online update for 15 August 2022

Update 2.14.3

Share · View all patches · Build 9316238 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Daisho Color Mercury Sayaka SPL is a sports car designed to drift by Sayaka Shimoda, a top Japanese D1GP drift driver, D1GP communications director, and tourism ambassador for Annaka (an important location in the Initial D manga series).
  • Added new car: Long River.
  • Changed garage decor.
  • Fixed issue with how double-layer CBW category vinyls display.
  • Minor game optimization.

Changed files in this update

CarX Drift Racing Content Depot 635261
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link