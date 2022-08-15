- Daisho Color Mercury Sayaka SPL is a sports car designed to drift by Sayaka Shimoda, a top Japanese D1GP drift driver, D1GP communications director, and tourism ambassador for Annaka (an important location in the Initial D manga series).
- Added new car: Long River.
- Changed garage decor.
- Fixed issue with how double-layer CBW category vinyls display.
- Minor game optimization.
CarX Drift Racing Online update for 15 August 2022
Update 2.14.3
CarX Drift Racing Content Depot 635261
Changed files in this update