Back from Vacation

Greetings and Salutations
Items, bugs and UI readability.
In this patch we have improved UI scaling and readability when you zoom in to improve readability for smaller screens like the Steamdeck. We have also done some balancing and a lot of bug fixes.
Player
Item: Augment Storm Turret
Item: Augment: Frost Turret
Item: Ring: Ice Spikes
Increased base speed slightly
Removed Curse: Playing with Fire
Balanced Poison Bomb
Balanced Force Push
Balanced Fire Bomb
Balanced Gem Ring
Other
Massive rework and polish on scaling up UI for smaller screens
Increased default text size in some areas like the save zone
Bug Fixes
Changing back difficulty did not enable the path to Act 2
Upgrade to allow blood and money to drop worked incorrectly
Items no longer fall down in Character Selection menu
Prologue in the Loam Lands, materials had different light settings
Aim towards mouse was accidentally on by default for gamepads in some scenarios
Icemancer was still used instead of cryomancer in some scenarios
No auto-select in General Menu
I hope you all had a nice summer.
Per
