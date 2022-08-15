Back from Vacation

Share · View all patches · Build 9316126 · Last edited 15 August 2022 – 12:46:16 UTC by Wendy

Items, bugs and UI readability.

In this patch we have improved UI scaling and readability when you zoom in to improve readability for smaller screens like the Steamdeck. We have also done some balancing and a lot of bug fixes.

Player

Item: Augment Storm Turret

Item: Augment: Frost Turret

Item: Ring: Ice Spikes

Increased base speed slightly

Removed Curse: Playing with Fire

Balanced Poison Bomb

Balanced Force Push

Balanced Fire Bomb

Balanced Gem Ring

Other

Massive rework and polish on scaling up UI for smaller screens

Increased default text size in some areas like the save zone

Bug Fixes

Changing back difficulty did not enable the path to Act 2

Upgrade to allow blood and money to drop worked incorrectly

Items no longer fall down in Character Selection menu

Prologue in the Loam Lands, materials had different light settings

Aim towards mouse was accidentally on by default for gamepads in some scenarios

Icemancer was still used instead of cryomancer in some scenarios

No auto-select in General Menu

