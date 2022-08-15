 Skip to content

Psycho Bathroom update for 15 August 2022

V.1.0.27 (probably) fixed a bug where you may get stuck in a conversation

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

V.1.0.27 (probably) fixed a bug where you may get stuck in a conversation when you hold Q to skip
I can't reproduce this bug, but I changed the part of the code which may have caused it.

Depot 1601341
