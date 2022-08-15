Patch v1.10

//misc
- You can now deactivate any Boneraiser Lore and Heroic Force.
- In the Controls setting you can now change the associated Menu Confirm and Menu Back buttons.
- When choosing a bonerise or spell there's now a little number showing how many of that item you already have.
- On the Game Over screen if you've already maxed your coins/souls then it won't display them and the buttons are changed to be more useful (ie it won't send you to the buy meta menu).
- Slop Pots and Pumpkins will now respawn after being used.
- The Crooked Dice relic now confers 1-6 re-rolls (instead of 3).
- Added a lightning sound effect to the various lightning bolts.
//bug fixes
- The Zogziech Diablos wasn't correctly recording its damage stat.
- The "Grimoire Necromancy Fulfillment" achievement wasn't dropping as soon as you found the last item.
- The Gaunt Skewerer would sometimes constantly teleport around you during a boss fight.
- You wasn't able to banish/seal when collecting a sinful soul.
- On the end screen of Clashful Cards you could still show the Help text.
