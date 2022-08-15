 Skip to content

Boneraiser Minions update for 15 August 2022

Patch v1.10

Patch v1.10

Patchnotes via Steam Community

//misc

  • You can now deactivate any Boneraiser Lore and Heroic Force.
  • In the Controls setting you can now change the associated Menu Confirm and Menu Back buttons.
  • When choosing a bonerise or spell there's now a little number showing how many of that item you already have.
  • On the Game Over screen if you've already maxed your coins/souls then it won't display them and the buttons are changed to be more useful (ie it won't send you to the buy meta menu).
  • Slop Pots and Pumpkins will now respawn after being used.
  • The Crooked Dice relic now confers 1-6 re-rolls (instead of 3).
  • Added a lightning sound effect to the various lightning bolts.

//bug fixes

  • The Zogziech Diablos wasn't correctly recording its damage stat.
  • The "Grimoire Necromancy Fulfillment" achievement wasn't dropping as soon as you found the last item.
  • The Gaunt Skewerer would sometimes constantly teleport around you during a boss fight.
  • You wasn't able to banish/seal when collecting a sinful soul.
  • On the end screen of Clashful Cards you could still show the Help text.

