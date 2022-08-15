 Skip to content

QuickMatrix update for 15 August 2022

V3.6.0 Experience Optimization

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Basic buttons can be hidden,
Don't let the unuseful button to take the precious position!
It can be set by right-clicking the basic button or the drag bar at the top (the top bar is the only entry when the buttons are all set to be disvisible)

