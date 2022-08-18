Viscerafest 0.9.1.1 - The Options Melee and More Update!

Ahoi folks! Lead dev here! And today we have one stonker of an update cooked up for you!

Featuring much-requested features such as subtitles, Anti-Aliasing options, Hud Customization,

an alternate heads-up display, and more!

Now it's worth noting a lot of this stuff is very very very new and as a consequence there may

be some rough edges. In particular, there's some more refinement of various elements I would like

to refine with the priorly mentioned alternate HUD. So just keep in my mind you may run into

some hiccups, and if you do please let us know so we can take care of them ASAP.

But we know what you're here for...

SO ONTO THE PATCH NOTES!

New Features:

Melee attacks now drop armor pickups.

Hud customization options.

Retro/Centered hud.

Keybinds to disable and enable Hud.

Weapon position and scaling options.

Options to tweak weapon auto swapping behaviors and priorities.

Anti-Aliasing and options to enable/disable it.

Various Audio visual options to help enhance the awareness of players.

Subtitles.

Quit to Desktop button added in the pause menu.

A new message from Gianni!

Tweaks:

Chapter 2 has received a second art pass.

All levels have received various minor and major tweaks, balancing changes, and additions.

Various sprite and asset updates.

Most of the environmental props breaking effects have been improved.

Melee attacks now have more notable impact effects for both the environment and enemies.

Uppercut has been removed from standard RMB tapping.

Dash icon on hud now darkens whilst dash is recharging.

Pistol has received a very minor damage buff.

Pistol shots now consume 3 Cells instead of 2.

Pung cannons explosion buffed.

Tweaked the animations and timing of stun states on

low-mid tier enemies to be more consistent.

high-tier enemies to be more consistent and useful.

Several Projectile enemies now have a delayed aim.

Rebalanced the first boss of chapter 2's aggression levels.

Nomads have received a minor damage and aggression buff.

Nomad priests have received minor aggression and projectile speed buffs.

Enforcers' health nerfed.

Enforcers and Grenadiers now have melee resistance.

Enemies with melee resistances now have an alternate sound and impact effect to make their resistances more apparent.

Changed weapon wheels default binding to R.

Fixes:

A few acid related fixes

Fixed a bug where enemies could phase through a door in C2L6.

Aim delay system has received various tweaks and fixes.

Various tweaks to improve performance.

A few Linux-related bug fixes.

Fixes related to loading save profiles.

Controller bug fixes.

More stuff we probably forgot because we've been working on this patch forever...

But Wait... Hold on... We're not done just yet...

So Viscerafest has one more major content update we'll be pushing prior to release,

and after that, we'll mostly just be sticking our noses to the grindstone wrapping up...

well... lots of stuff...

Realistically we believe the game's full release will likely be around the Summer/Fall of 2023,

though obviously, I'm not making any promises. With that said a lot inside of Viscerafest

is going to change between now and then. Likely in September, I will be aiming to release

a brief summation of what our plans (ignoring new content) for the game will be.

A list of known issues, tweaks to the design, and just general updates to pre-existing content

that we hope will give you a vision of how the final game will differ from what you can

currently play. I was hoping to include that in this update, but holy crap will that post

be a beast in and of itself.

Regardless, we hope you enjoy this update,

and we cannot wait for you all to see what's in store!

Thank you all for supporting us and playing our game!

And we shall see you again soon