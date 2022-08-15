v1.0.8 patch notes:
Regions and Events:
● Added the protector event rewards of the "Forest" area.
● Adjust the collision of some scene objects.
Cards:
● Adjusted the degree of intimacy increment with the Demon God attached to the "Ring of Vientiane".
Shop:
● Adjusted the "Food ingredient items" and "Foods items" can be sell on the shop shelves now.
● "Food ingredient items" and "Food items" can be seen in the "Market Trends" tab now.
● Fixed the problem that the materials would disappear abnormally if the player alchemy, crafted, and cooked a lot at one time.
Follow our Facebook to get more information:
https://www.facebook.com/gearronin/
Bug report & feedback:
https://forms.gle/EaP7Fs5wCBgFpjJY7
Changed files in this update