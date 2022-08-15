 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Eira update for 15 August 2022

v1.0.8 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 9315652 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v1.0.8 patch notes:

Regions and Events:

● Added the protector event rewards of the "Forest" area.
● Adjust the collision of some scene objects.

Cards:

● Adjusted the degree of intimacy increment with the Demon God attached to the "Ring of Vientiane".

Shop:

● Adjusted the "Food ingredient items" and "Foods items" can be sell on the shop shelves now.
● "Food ingredient items" and "Food items" can be seen in the "Market Trends" tab now.
● Fixed the problem that the materials would disappear abnormally if the player alchemy, crafted, and cooked a lot at one time.

Follow our Facebook to get more information:
https://www.facebook.com/gearronin/

Bug report & feedback:
https://forms.gle/EaP7Fs5wCBgFpjJY7

Changed files in this update

Depot 1860961
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link