Old saves may not work properly due to the new armor system
Please continue the old save in the oneversionback branch
Changed the menu for adding passive armor. Now it has layers
Reduced mechs armor
Added layers to the component menu to order
Added click effects for buttons in the pilots' menu
Added pause at the start of the battle
Added an initial mandatory battle to defend the city
Added mentioning of manual in the tutorial
Added damage effectiveness percentage for each weapon type in the statistics menu
Added slider to control AI parameters during combat (free will)
Reduced Snakehead damage against Energy Shields by 20%
Optimized position search for AI mechs. Must remove micro-freezes.
Optimized the light algorithm for maps with a lot of walls
Optimized the frequency of calling the pathfinding function for mechs
Fixed some monsters temporarily freezing when unpaused
Fixed reloading while paused
Fixed dealing explosion damage while paused
Fixed non-disappearing parts of explosion effects
