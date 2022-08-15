Old saves may not work properly due to the new armor system

Please continue the old save in the oneversionback branch

Changed the menu for adding passive armor. Now it has layers

Reduced mechs armor

Added layers to the component menu to order

Added click effects for buttons in the pilots' menu

Added pause at the start of the battle

Added an initial mandatory battle to defend the city

Added mentioning of manual in the tutorial

Added damage effectiveness percentage for each weapon type in the statistics menu

Added slider to control AI parameters during combat (free will)

Reduced Snakehead damage against Energy Shields by 20%

Optimized position search for AI mechs. Must remove micro-freezes.

Optimized the light algorithm for maps with a lot of walls

Optimized the frequency of calling the pathfinding function for mechs

Fixed some monsters temporarily freezing when unpaused

Fixed reloading while paused

Fixed dealing explosion damage while paused

Fixed non-disappearing parts of explosion effects