 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Koncolos update for 15 August 2022

Major Update: Music

Share · View all patches · Build 9315527 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added volume adjustment feature to the in-game menu for soundtrack.
Added change song button.
New tracks have been added and the track list has been updated.
Added ambient sounds.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1912491
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link