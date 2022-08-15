Added volume adjustment feature to the in-game menu for soundtrack.
Added change song button.
New tracks have been added and the track list has been updated.
Added ambient sounds.
Koncolos update for 15 August 2022
Major Update: Music
Added volume adjustment feature to the in-game menu for soundtrack.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update