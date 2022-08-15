Patch Notes v1.0.596

Hey everyone!

Starting this week with another patch for you all! Mainly just more bug fixes addressing bugs yall are finding. Please keep reporting any bugs you may find to our Discord ticketing system. Also, if you haven't left a review yet, please consider doing so.

Changes

The merchant visit is now a fixed period (4 days)

Bug Fix

Shield doesn’t get reset if Kagami moves to a switch and trigger her shield.

Fixed passives of Treagar/Colt/Shadow adding damage to Tactical Bomb

Fixed full screen mode to display correctly on certain screen resolutions

Fixed traps and undead dragon sound effects not being effected by SFX settings.

Fixed meteorite damage being recorded incorrectly in adventure summary.

