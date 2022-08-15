 Skip to content

SokoChess update for 15 August 2022

Hotfix - version 1.0.1

Hello everyone,

we just released version 1.0.1 with a very small hotfix! In Level 60 it was possible to go out of bounds and leave the board with your pieces. This has been fixed.

Enjoy the game!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1960400/SokoChess/

