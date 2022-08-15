 Skip to content

[Neolithic]To the End update for 15 August 2022

Update, Version 20220815

Update, Version 20220815

English

English
##########Content############
New item: Human Soul (Nowhere to acquire at this moment except cheating. It's added first to ensure the further development of the Deal with the Devil.)
[Deal with the Devil]Added dialog option to trade your soul back by giving Mephisto the souls of others.
[Deal with the Devil]This action improves your relationship with Mephisto.
[Deal with the Devil]You can give Mephisto more souls than needed. That will improve the relationship more.
[Deal with the Devil]After making any contract that is outside a battle, you will now get back to the selection window instead of ending the conversation.
##########System#############
Item number selection window can now have customized width.
The game menu shall now display the current location name and map environment tags.
简体中文
##########Content############
新物品：人类灵魂（目前还无法获取，除非作弊。提前加入到了游戏中是为了确保【魔鬼交易】的后续内容开发。）
【魔鬼交易】增加了向梅菲斯特提供他人的灵魂换回你的灵魂的对话选项。
【魔鬼交易】这个行为会增加你和梅菲斯特之间的关系。
【魔鬼交易】你可以提供超过需要数量的灵魂，在这种情况下，增加的关系数值会更高。
【魔鬼交易】在非战斗状态下完成任何的交易后，你现在会回到选择窗口，而非结束对话。
##########System#############
物品数量选择窗口现在可以自定义宽度。
游戏菜单现在会显示当前地点名称和所有的环境标记。

