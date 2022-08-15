Update, Version 20220815

English

New item: Human Soul (Nowhere to acquire at this moment except cheating. It's added first to ensure the further development of the Deal with the Devil.)

[Deal with the Devil]Added dialog option to trade your soul back by giving Mephisto the souls of others.

[Deal with the Devil]This action improves your relationship with Mephisto.

[Deal with the Devil]You can give Mephisto more souls than needed. That will improve the relationship more.

[Deal with the Devil]After making any contract that is outside a battle, you will now get back to the selection window instead of ending the conversation.

Item number selection window can now have customized width.

The game menu shall now display the current location name and map environment tags.

简体中文

新物品：人类灵魂（目前还无法获取，除非作弊。提前加入到了游戏中是为了确保【魔鬼交易】的后续内容开发。）

【魔鬼交易】增加了向梅菲斯特提供他人的灵魂换回你的灵魂的对话选项。

【魔鬼交易】这个行为会增加你和梅菲斯特之间的关系。

【魔鬼交易】你可以提供超过需要数量的灵魂，在这种情况下，增加的关系数值会更高。

【魔鬼交易】在非战斗状态下完成任何的交易后，你现在会回到选择窗口，而非结束对话。

物品数量选择窗口现在可以自定义宽度。

游戏菜单现在会显示当前地点名称和所有的环境标记。