 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

S.M.A.C.K. Playtest update for 15 August 2022

Moblity and Camera Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 9315138 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed camera lag and adjusted height
Added slide back in for testing W.I.P. (LB or CTRL)
Adjusted lateral friction
Adjusted air control
-KK

Changed files in this update

Depot 2118091
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link