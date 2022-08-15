Fixed camera lag and adjusted height
Added slide back in for testing W.I.P. (LB or CTRL)
Adjusted lateral friction
Adjusted air control
-KK
S.M.A.C.K. Playtest update for 15 August 2022
Moblity and Camera Patch
