In the setting interface, the resolution is adjusted to windowed and full screen
After windowing, you can freely adjust the window size with the mouse
Add an exit button on the main page to directly exit to the desktop
Bug repair of abyss maze that can capture pets without random brushing
魔法书起源 update for 15 August 2022
Updated on August 15
Patchnotes via Steam Community
