 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

魔法书起源 update for 15 August 2022

Updated on August 15

Share · View all patches · Build 9315059 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. In the setting interface, the resolution is adjusted to windowed and full screen

  2. After windowing, you can freely adjust the window size with the mouse

  3. Add an exit button on the main page to directly exit to the desktop

  4. Bug repair of abyss maze that can capture pets without random brushing

Changed files in this update

Depot 1976851
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link