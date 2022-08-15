 Skip to content

FOG update for 15 August 2022

Update 3

Update 3 · Build 9315045 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Now only go down one floor on death rather than being sent to the start.
Progression is now saved when the game is closed or when game crashes.
UI Fixes and Changes.
Achievement added for completing the game.

