Version 97 + Sequel Update!

Whoa, is this only the second update of 2022? Where did the time go??? Work on the SOR sequel has been so intense lately that it's been hard to find the time to jam out a new patch. But here ya go! In addition, I've written up some new details about my work on the sequel. I'm not quite ready for an "official" announcement just yet with trailer and screenshots and all that good stuff, but rest assured I'm inching closer!

As always, please post your comments, questions and suggestions in the comments below, and I'll try to answer what I can!

For more info on SOR2 development, check out my previous news posts.

Art - Since the beginning of the year, I've been working closely with a master pixel artist on crafting the look of the new game. While the top-down perspective isn't changing, our work together hasn't been a simple process of swapping out old art for new art. My processes for implementing pretty much every type of in-game art have changed to allow for much more complex and dynamic scenes. Despite this, I think we've managed to achieve a look that maintains the readability of the original game, which was very important to me.

Lighting - The lighting system of SOR1 has been completely ripped out and replaced. The new system allows for a dynamic day and night cycle, plus completely different lighting for indoor and outdoor areas (and yes, the you can still see into all of the buildings), while being quite a bit more performant than the SOR1 lighting system.

Multiplayer - The original SOR's multiplayer was built on an official Unity system that was deprecated four years ago. So, much like my lighting system.... ripped out and replaced. I also did a bit of work on dedicated server support. This was more of a test than anything else, and I can't say for certain whether or not this will end up in the final release. But based on the results so far, it looks promising. The open-world nature of the sequel and much-longer game length make this a good fit for dedicated server support.

Crafting System - Do you love crafting games? Awesome SOR2 has a crafting system now. Do you hate crafting games? Don't worry, you are absolutely not required to engage with SOR2's crafting system! I see it as yet another addition to Streets of Rogue's "play however you want" bag of tricks. An optional activity for adding variety to how your game plays out, or something you can spend a lot of time with if that's your thing.

Farming - Yeah, there's now a farming system in this thing, too. And sure, a lot of games nowadays have farming systems. But how many of them let you take your tractor off the farm and drive it through a crowd of pedestrians? How many games let you steal your neighbor's crops and then set fire to their barn? How many games have cow sprites that face 8 directions instead of 4?

Factions and Reputation - Much like some of the other systems I've mentioned here, this is still fairly early in development. However, I'm real excited about the possibilities for how this could affect how you strategize your journey through the world.

World Generation - The world is actually starting to resemble... you know, a world. Cities are starting to resemble cities. Forests contain waayyyyy more than a few scattered trees. Streets of Rogue now has actual streets. What I mean to say is, the procedural generation magic is starting to pay off.

Quests - A lot of work has gone into the system that determines how new quests are procedurally generated, and a number of new quest varieties have been added to the mix. Procedural quests in open-world games have a reputation for being very samey and uninteresting, but I'm hopeful that I can avoid these pitfalls with the infrastructure that I've been putting into place.