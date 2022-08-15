- Reworked targeting system (for keyboard/mouse only): Pressing T (default for target enemy) will now target the enemy closest to your mouse cursor position, up to a certain distance based in your ship size. Pressing Y (default for target neutral/friendly) will target the closest neutral or friendly target instead. Player fleet ships are never selected this way.
- Fixed key bind popups not showing proper keys after they have been reassigned.
- Fixed Zeus spinal mounts firing below the normal plane, causing it to miss smaller targets.
- 'Harder Components' and 'Hidden Compartments' skill bonuses are now rounded up.
- Collision damage is now disabled until you finished the tutorial.
- Slightly lowered escape pods and ancient relic spawn chances to compensate for the new loot detection range.
Star Valor update for 15 August 2022
Small Patch - 2.0.2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
