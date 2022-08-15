 Skip to content

Rune Knights update for 15 August 2022

Boss Enemy Nerfs

Boss Enemy Nerfs

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Troll King Enemy
Reduced damage-per-level scaling by 25%.
Reduced bonus damage on shockwave attack.

Raid
Persistent ground effect from Ice Shard attack now has a duration of 15 seconds, down from 500.

