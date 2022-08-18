 Skip to content

On Your Hands update for 18 August 2022

On Your Hands Update Released

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

An update to On Your Hands has been released, version 2.3. The update should be applied automatically when you restart On Your Hands. The major changes include:

  • Fixed a bug where "Use Crosshair" option would allow the player to teleport onto walls and ceilings
  • Crosshair no longer appears over hand when stats menu is brought up
  • Addressed an issue where the player being killed by the grinder while in mid-air would cause them to fall through the Map
  • Map00: Shelves for each episode are now textured to match that episode
  • Map01: Crosshair no longer appears over intro text crawl
  • Map03: Platpads now inform the player that their feet are stuck to them when the player first attempts to jump
  • Map03: Fixed collision issue which made it difficult to get to the research shack
  • Map04: Added music
  • Map05: Fixed a bug where harvesting a wanderer but failing to place its corpse down would cause the wanderer to reset upon loading a checkpoint
  • Map05: Platpads will now have a "break water" particle effect like they do in map03
  • Map05: Return path on right side puzzle (orange platpads) will now only come up after the puzzle is complete, as some players thought the return path was part of the puzzle
  • Map06: Street sign added that signifies the direction of the Rainbringer Statue and the Cathedral
  • Map07: Fixed an issue where placing boxes on buttons may allow the player to push them around
  • Map07: Fixed secret puzzle
  • Map08: Shortened the amount of time it takes for ice traps to manually unfreeze during first puzzle
  • Map08: Replaced green press button in final puzzle with a switch and removed the key for the sake of streamlining
  • Map08: Loading the final 2 checkpoints (after solving the final puzzle) now automatically grants the player the sprint totem
  • Map09: Minor map geometry changes
  • Map09: Grinder AI improvements

