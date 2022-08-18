On Your Hands Update Released

An update to On Your Hands has been released, version 2.3. The update should be applied automatically when you restart On Your Hands. The major changes include:

Fixed a bug where "Use Crosshair" option would allow the player to teleport onto walls and ceilings

Crosshair no longer appears over hand when stats menu is brought up

Addressed an issue where the player being killed by the grinder while in mid-air would cause them to fall through the Map

Map00: Shelves for each episode are now textured to match that episode

Map01: Crosshair no longer appears over intro text crawl

Map03: Platpads now inform the player that their feet are stuck to them when the player first attempts to jump

Map03: Fixed collision issue which made it difficult to get to the research shack

Map04: Added music

Map05: Fixed a bug where harvesting a wanderer but failing to place its corpse down would cause the wanderer to reset upon loading a checkpoint

Map05: Platpads will now have a "break water" particle effect like they do in map03

Map05: Return path on right side puzzle (orange platpads) will now only come up after the puzzle is complete, as some players thought the return path was part of the puzzle

Map06: Street sign added that signifies the direction of the Rainbringer Statue and the Cathedral

Map07: Fixed an issue where placing boxes on buttons may allow the player to push them around

Map07: Fixed secret puzzle

Map08: Shortened the amount of time it takes for ice traps to manually unfreeze during first puzzle

Map08: Replaced green press button in final puzzle with a switch and removed the key for the sake of streamlining

Map08: Loading the final 2 checkpoints (after solving the final puzzle) now automatically grants the player the sprint totem

Map09: Minor map geometry changes

Map09: Grinder AI improvements