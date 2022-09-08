 Skip to content

Mini Motorways update for 8 September 2022

Come take a walk on the Caminho Português! Mini Motorways arrives in Lisbon.

Mini Motorways update for 8 September 2022

Greetings, Commuters! We’re happy to share the newest update to Mini Motorways, featuring the vibrant city of Lisbon, Portugal.

Get ready to explore the brilliant blues and tricky geography of the Iberian Peninsula’s famous City of Light. It’s up to you to keep traffic moving across the city’s stunning bridges and coast!

With this update comes various performance improvements and bug fixes. We hope you enjoy your next trip around the world!

Lastly, a big thank you to our community for showing your love for Mini Motorways! Your support and enthusiasm keep the cities of the world moving :)

