FPS Chess update for 15 August 2022

FPS Chess - Version 1.0.18

15 August 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch Notes

  • Added gamepad support for the chat wheel.
  • Added ability to close the chat wheel without sending a message (by putting the selector in the middle of the wheel).
  • The King can no longer slam directly through the roof.
  • The punishment for flying too high has been buffed! Explore the skies at your own peril!
  • Error messages will now be displayed as pop ups to help give context to why connection could not be established for a game.
  • Fixed Bishop gliding aspect ratio in splitscreen.
  • Fixed wrong resolutions being used when the game is in fullscreen mode on start up.

