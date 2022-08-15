FPS Chess - Version 1.0.18

Patch Notes
- Added gamepad support for the chat wheel.
- Added ability to close the chat wheel without sending a message (by putting the selector in the middle of the wheel).
- The King can no longer slam directly through the roof.
- The punishment for flying too high has been buffed! Explore the skies at your own peril!
- Error messages will now be displayed as pop ups to help give context to why connection could not be established for a game.
- Fixed Bishop gliding aspect ratio in splitscreen.
- Fixed wrong resolutions being used when the game is in fullscreen mode on start up.
Changed files in this update