Rune Knights update for 15 August 2022

Another round of melee fixes, Flurry and Flurry of Blows revert

Share · View all patches · Build 9314831 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fix for melee skill lockouts.

Flurry - Cooldown: 3 -> 2
Flurry of Blows - Cooldown: 3 -> 2

Increased the time to hold for a heavy melee attack from .2 to .25 seconds.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1101401
