 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Backpack Hero update for 15 August 2022

Early Access Preview Hotfix 5

Share · View all patches · Build 9314753 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Changes:
Updated Kickstarter list
Changed the Barbell to +50% and now it effects bows
Bashing Shield now takes 1 energy
Arrows now do +1.5 damage per space
All effect totals are now rounded up
Lance now does 11 damage to all enemies
Mouse-wood nerfed to 150% damage
Balloon is now uncommon
Gemstone heart now increases to 8 hp gain on kill
My first wand now has 2 regen
Glove of Knives is now "Used" on scratch - bombstone will destroy it (Proper pacificist builds coming soon)
Sapphire now does +1 damage to adjacent weapons
Jade Axe now requires only 2 gold
Gave Tote more spaces in her early level ups
Big Mode no longer lets you find gold-related items such as the "Golden Shiv"
Sage Toad is now cowardly
Decreased replacement attack damage during endless dream
Flame Gem is now rare
Alloy does 3 block
Rebalanced costs in the forge

Bug Fixes:
Add haste to structure now applies each turn (rather than on use)
You can no longer save and quit during a battle in Iron-Mouse mode
Dragging items while doing an animation does not turn them transparent anymore
You can no longer spam-click weapons to use them
Scratches no longer have an animation when combat animations are disabled

Changed depots in testingbranch branch

View more data in app history for build 9314753
Depot 1970581
Depot 1970582
Depot 1970583
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link