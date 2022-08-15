Early Access Preview Hotfix 5

Changes:

Updated Kickstarter list

Changed the Barbell to +50% and now it effects bows

Bashing Shield now takes 1 energy

Arrows now do +1.5 damage per space

All effect totals are now rounded up

Lance now does 11 damage to all enemies

Mouse-wood nerfed to 150% damage

Balloon is now uncommon

Gemstone heart now increases to 8 hp gain on kill

My first wand now has 2 regen

Glove of Knives is now "Used" on scratch - bombstone will destroy it (Proper pacificist builds coming soon)

Sapphire now does +1 damage to adjacent weapons

Jade Axe now requires only 2 gold

Gave Tote more spaces in her early level ups

Big Mode no longer lets you find gold-related items such as the "Golden Shiv"

Sage Toad is now cowardly

Decreased replacement attack damage during endless dream

Flame Gem is now rare

Alloy does 3 block

Rebalanced costs in the forge

Bug Fixes:

Add haste to structure now applies each turn (rather than on use)

You can no longer save and quit during a battle in Iron-Mouse mode

Dragging items while doing an animation does not turn them transparent anymore

You can no longer spam-click weapons to use them

Scratches no longer have an animation when combat animations are disabled