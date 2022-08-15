Patch 1.1 Notes:
- Bug fix for 3 specific campaign missions where the game would display an error message and prevent further play some time after the AI ran out of cards.
- Bug fix for an issue where Siege traits could still damage castles when cursed.
- Bug fix: the game icon should now correctly display in the task bar on all operating systems.
- Enhancement to allow players 30 seconds to re-connect to a match if their connection drops (this happens for some users on a mobile network).
- Enhancement to compensate players who time out searching for a ladder match. Each time a player fails to find a match (by timing out), they will receive a small amount of gems.
- Enhancement to allow the completion of certain ladder quests even if the player lost the match (so long as the loss was not a disconnect or a surrender before round 30).
Changed files in this update