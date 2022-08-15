 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Evolution Tag 2 Playtest update for 15 August 2022

v0.24

Share · View all patches · Build 9314571 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

General Changes:

  • Increased effectiveness of movement speed so all units now move 10% faster
  • Using a targeted ability or attack order on a specific unit now briefly flashes the selection circle to indicate which target
  • Icons updated for: rabbits, goats, boars, bears, wolves, satyrs, orc riders/warriors, dragon, turtles, spiders, skeleton minions, skeleton captain, skeleton mages, skeleton/giant skeleton warrior, human, builders, worker, armored militia, mage, ice wizard, human warrior
  • Paladin ultimate upgrades now have different skins
  • Wind Archer rapid fire spell can now crit for 40% of crit damage per arrow
  • UU Wind archer rapid fire spell AD scaling increased 25% -> 28%
  • Increased building range from 50->90 to make spamming buildings more smooth
  • Increased precision of navigation slightly for 1x1 units
  • Fixed bug where certain invisible objects (regions) were affecting pathing and causing units to walk in weird paths
  • Started work on new hydra hero which will be for undead team / extra survival mode boss level
  • Slightly increased size of return resources text
  • Survival Mode Dragon fireball damage 350 -> 200. Breath of Fire base damage 90 -> 50

Monster Tag Changes:

  • Added intial testing map with trees and cliffs (will be replaced by much bigger map later on)
  • Increased all units move speed by atleast 15% (+10% from move speed effectiveness buff)
  • Move speed of monsters now varies by +/- 15%
  • Spawned monsters now passively get stronger/faster every 3 minutes
  • Adjusted unit stats to be more reasonable
  • Added support for mining from goldmines
  • Updated model for arrow tower
  • Added new placeholder for base building which can train workers
  • Added new placeholder for tiny monsters which spawn every 5 minutes
  • Added win condition
  • Monsters now respawn after a while once killed
  • Monsters now spawn every minute
  • Fixed material for hero

Changed files in this update

Depot 1750521
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link