Patch - 1.1.15.1

Last two Podcasts





Patch Notes

(Click Show details for a full breakdown of the changes)

Fixed an issue with the Idle Engineer button not properly allowing movement commands if you use it to select an idle engineer

Improved checks for showing the Idle Engineer button to prevent some situations where it may permanently become unavailable

Fixed up the SHIFT keybinds not working (return to mouse rotate/flip wall, for example)

Fixed slow motion not deactivating during the transition to Operator when toggling to the Operator (it would properly 'turn off' when the transition completed, but that's not nearly early enough)

Move/Follow commands from the Operator will now shut off 'Run Override' on units, allowing them to walk/run as needed (instead of potentially doing run/stop/run/stop if following while walking): this should also clean up some situations where ordered units would fail to shoot until they reached their target

Updated the 'move command' to utilize Trace_Bullet (instead of Visibility) on the crosshair target, so you can properly give attack orders as Operator, again

If a move order is a 'run command' but one unit isn't in Run Mode (for whatever reason), no longer will he slow down the entire group

Units following the Operator when the player is in Third Person mode will always try to run if the Operator is also running

Fixed the Capture Truck's 'unit icon' erroneously switching to 'deployed mode' if you try to deploy it in a fully-infected zone

Improved the unit's Overhead Widget to also respect 'unit icon' changes (the Unit Card already did this, but the overhead widget did not)

Improved 'Are you sure you want to destroy/refund' popup text querying to be more accurate

Fixed the 'building' Damage Resist type having immunity to melee attacks

Adjusted the Generator's interaction points on its corners to hopefully prevent infected swinging 'too wide' and just missing

Various Main Menu scene optimizations and fixes to improve performance

Improved weapon-hiding handling to use a 'Check' function in more areas (rather than just flatly trying to manually hide/unhide at certain times). This helped track down a toggle that didn't need to occur, which was causing civilians (and the new armed Chelsey LTs) to sometimes appear to be holding no weapon, even when they had one

Implemented a fix for the FormationMoveHandler breaking patrol orders that consist of only one unit

Improved Building 'radial spawn' logic to do a trace+height check on the spawn location, to try to prevent spawning units too high/low (such as on buildings, on the Power Plant island)

Fixed unit's 'overhead widgets' displaying empty reserve ammo as 600

Fixed Spotlights to no longer check for activating their light before unfold animation (and power registration) completes

(fixes bug with spotlights built at night turning on immediately, even if there's no power)

(fixes bug with spotlights built at night turning on immediately, even if there's no power) Operator can now control vehicles and order them around.

Cannot A,D,S disabled when in operator vehicle

Boosted 'enemy nearby, threat boost' logic for units to have a range of 650 (instead of 250), to better mirror the old Overlap Radius setup

Pod invisible bod fixes

Made pad target acquisition more reliable

Fixed grenades not being able to damage the unit that threw them

Night Vision added

Overall Night Time Darkness values normalized amongst video options. Higher settings had a more visible nighttime.

Fixed MP5SD sounds

Turn adjustments improved for various characters

Updated HUDWidget so the lower-right visuals will render 'over' the center-popup visuals

(for resolving things like this: https://discord.com/channels/469412014427602944/986144869590368256/1006974885794435114 )

(for resolving things like this: https://discord.com/channels/469412014427602944/986144869590368256/1006974885794435114 ) Adjusted the save icon to appear 'above' the Idle Engineer button (instead of to the 'right' of it), to try to prevent minimap 'scale bump' issues

Updated nav modifiers around the Helipad to make traversing it easier for soldiers (should help situations where soldiers get 'stuck' trying to climb onto or exit the helipad by foot)

Ammo Runners should no longer ignore the Operator in some situations when Operator is in third-person mode

Juggernaut rock/car throw- Improved projectile to properly 'explode' on hitting the ground, instead of just rotating in place for a bit

Juggernaut rock/car throw- Removed the 'speed limit' on the projectile, so the Juggernaut's throws won't be woefully short

Juggernaut rock/car throw- Fixed his aerial aim (had too much 'up offset'), so he should be much better at hitting helicopters

Adjusted retainer setup on the unit overhead widget to no longer 'cut off' part of the healthbar/gasoline meter/etc. display in some cases (which could make things look full when they were

not)

not) Various VRAM reductions to bring overall requirements down. We are still working to lower VRAM requirements.

Please note the following going forward (Restart your game/steam to get the update if needed

Known Bugs

(Click Show details for a full breakdown of the changes)

We are aware of some structures being purple at certain heights we are investigating this

New Versioning Number system

[expand type=showmore ]

We are changing the way we do version numbers to simplify them going into the future. The one will represent a "release" version and the octet following it will the title update or major patch version we are on.

1.2.1

1 = Release version

2 = Title Update (Major Update)

1 = Minior Fix/bug fixes etc

[/expand]

Letter from the Producer

https://steamcommunity.com/games/979640/announcements/detail/3186869726433966739

New Roadmap system

We now have a new system for our community to follow along on development. This website will break down all the major systems that are coming each patch. It will not include hotfixes/bug fixes. Sections inside TBD can be included randomly if we are ahead of schedule

Trello and the old picture Roadmap system will be removed going into the future.

https://www.notion.so/cepheusprotocol/Cepheus-Protocol-31f1b25ce00148d6844825f4a0c0bc08

Cepheus Protocol Anthology

Experience the outbreak of the Pangu Virus from multiple perspectives across as the brave heroes of the Center for Epidemic Research and Control battle tirelessly to stop the spread of a cataclysmic alien virus that has mutated innocent people into monstrous creatures of unimaginable power

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1707120/Cepheus_Protocol_Anthology_Season_1/

First 40 Minutes of Cepheus Protocol Anthology Season 1

Swag Store

The Halcyon Winds Store is now live to support development and profits go towards expanding the team. This is in response to several requests I've gotten quite a few times about those that don't want to do patreon but want to support via merch.(Posters, Jackets etc) Check it out we'll add more over the next few weeks-months! :WinterSmile: Link here

