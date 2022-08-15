V0.7.6 - New Upgrade Perks - Holy and Dark Arts

Share · View all patches · Build 9314411 · Last edited 15 August 2022 – 03:13:10 UTC by Wendy

New Upgrade Perks!

Holy Arts

Smite your monsters with holy swords!



Dark Arts

Put a curse on enemies that will deal huge damage to them after a few seconds!



New Synergies

Death Plague = Ritual (New Upgrade) + Reaper Rounds

Generator = Recharge + Energized

Kunoichi = In The Wind + Assassin

Sword and Shield = Justice (New Upgrade) + Holy Shield

Titan = Angelic (New Upgrade) + Giant

Join Discord to give me feedback

You can report bugs here: https://20minutestilldawn.youtrack.cloud/issues

By the way, Erabit is handling the mobile port work for 20 Minutes Till Dawn and have created store pages for pre-register:

Google Play:https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.Flanne.MinutesTillDawn.roguelike.shooting.gp

App Store:https://apps.apple.com/us/app/20-minutes-till-dawn/id1630887189

TapTap Global:https://www.taptap.io/app/234986

I hope you guys continue to support&enjoy 20 Minutes Till Dawn! Thank you!