V0.7.6 - New Upgrade Perks - Holy and Dark Arts

New Upgrade Perks!
Holy Arts
Smite your monsters with holy swords!
Dark Arts
Put a curse on enemies that will deal huge damage to them after a few seconds!
New Synergies
- Death Plague = Ritual (New Upgrade) + Reaper Rounds
- Generator = Recharge + Energized
- Kunoichi = In The Wind + Assassin
- Sword and Shield = Justice (New Upgrade) + Holy Shield
- Titan = Angelic (New Upgrade) + Giant
Join Discord to give me feedback
You can report bugs here: https://20minutestilldawn.youtrack.cloud/issues
By the way, Erabit is handling the mobile port work for 20 Minutes Till Dawn and have created store pages for pre-register:
Google Play:https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.Flanne.MinutesTillDawn.roguelike.shooting.gp
App Store:https://apps.apple.com/us/app/20-minutes-till-dawn/id1630887189
TapTap Global:https://www.taptap.io/app/234986
I hope you guys continue to support&enjoy 20 Minutes Till Dawn! Thank you!
Changed files in this update