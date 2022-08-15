08/15/2022 Update 01

- Added Easy mode.
- Deleted some traps, mobs, etc.
- Increased damage to bosses
- Increased number of recovery items
- Removed damage caused by traps
- Added other difficulty decreasing factors
- Added support resolution
- Editable in title options and in-game options.
- Please write the resolution you want to add in the forum.
- Add a sitting motion
- Thanks to the user for the idea.
- Several behavior improvements
- Fixed a bug where it could not attack when falling
- Other bug fixes
- Thank you. -
Changed files in this update