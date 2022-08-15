 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Yeomna : The Legend of Dongbaek update for 15 August 2022

08/15/2022 Update 01

Share · View all patches · Build 9314382 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Added Easy mode.
  • Deleted some traps, mobs, etc.
  • Increased damage to bosses
  • Increased number of recovery items
  • Removed damage caused by traps
  • Added other difficulty decreasing factors
  1. Added support resolution
  • Editable in title options and in-game options.
  • Please write the resolution you want to add in the forum.
  1. Add a sitting motion
  • Thanks to the user for the idea.
  1. Several behavior improvements
  • Fixed a bug where it could not attack when falling
  1. Other bug fixes
  • Thank you. -

Changed files in this update

Depot 1414471
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link