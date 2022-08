8.15

Our artist is in the process of drawing zone 4, hence the updats are only related to balanacing and bug fixes. Thank you for understanding

-Fixed a bug where the last mob in a room varient in zone 3 can not be eliminated

-Skill casting time gated by weapon cd has been changed to 0.2s after weapon attack

-Samadhi Fire skill damage increase of 1% per spirit spent has been changed to 3% per spirit spent