Frog Hop update for 15 August 2022

2.4.2 - More Custom Level Fixes

Build 9314355

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We're keeping the ball rolling with some more fixes and tweaks in 2.4.2!

  • Fixed a crash when collecting an extra life on the same frame as it spawns in custom levels.
  • Fixed issue with trigger zones activating random target zones.
  • Fixed boosters and checkpoints not fully despawning when min/max difficulty set.
  • Fixed a bug where the player could take damage or die while moving through a door.
  • Fixed moving spikes not dealing damage when they should.
  • Fixed treadmills animating while game is paused.
  • Improved push block physics so they can now be carried by mechanical blocks and platforms in custom levels. (A new property "ignore_mechanical_blocks" added to use old behavior. This is useful if you have a push block that activates a button, then mechanical blocks cover it up.)

