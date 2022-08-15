2.4.2 - More Custom Level Fixes

We're keeping the ball rolling with some more fixes and tweaks in 2.4.2!
- Fixed a crash when collecting an extra life on the same frame as it spawns in custom levels.
- Fixed issue with trigger zones activating random target zones.
- Fixed boosters and checkpoints not fully despawning when min/max difficulty set.
- Fixed a bug where the player could take damage or die while moving through a door.
- Fixed moving spikes not dealing damage when they should.
- Fixed treadmills animating while game is paused.
- Improved push block physics so they can now be carried by mechanical blocks and platforms in custom levels. (A new property "ignore_mechanical_blocks" added to use old behavior. This is useful if you have a push block that activates a button, then mechanical blocks cover it up.)
