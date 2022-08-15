 Skip to content

Cult of the Lamb update for 15 August 2022

Version 1.0.5

Version 1.0.5

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A huge thank you for playing. We are listening to all the feedback and working hard to fix the issues. In this patch we have:

  • Fixed snails not dropping shells
  • Fixed follower quests instantly failing and referencing incorrect followers
  • Twitch integration optimisations
  • Fix to Spider’s Nest in Silk’s Cradle not dropping when they should
  • Fixed summoner enemies spawning invisible impossible to kill enemies
  • Fixed issues that caused paths to come back after being deleted/replaced

