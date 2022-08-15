Version 1.0.5

A huge thank you for playing. We are listening to all the feedback and working hard to fix the issues. In this patch we have:

Fixed snails not dropping shells

Fixed follower quests instantly failing and referencing incorrect followers

Twitch integration optimisations

Fix to Spider’s Nest in Silk’s Cradle not dropping when they should

Fixed summoner enemies spawning invisible impossible to kill enemies

Fixed issues that caused paths to come back after being deleted/replaced