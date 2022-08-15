Version 1.0.5

A huge thank you for playing. We are listening to all the feedback and working hard to fix the issues. In this patch we have:
- Fixed snails not dropping shells
- Fixed follower quests instantly failing and referencing incorrect followers
- Twitch integration optimisations
- Fix to Spider’s Nest in Silk’s Cradle not dropping when they should
- Fixed summoner enemies spawning invisible impossible to kill enemies
- Fixed issues that caused paths to come back after being deleted/replaced
