Desktop Mode Support is now available! (v1.2)

Heyo,

Sorry if there are any mispells in today's title update since im writing this post on my phone and the power at my house is out currently lol.

Added a Desktop Mode support for anyone who doesn't have a VR.

I still haven't figured out on how to make this game support more VR headsets, but I did a bit of magic in unreal to hopefully make it work. If it doesn't work, please let me know in the discussion page, or in my discord server so I can try and fix it.

Fixed an issue in Level 10 (Hard Mode) where when you die from the Boss from one of his abilities, you incorrectly go to normal mode.

Removed the rapid fire ability gun from the Desktop Mode due to game breaking issues.

Fixed an issue where in Level 4 (Hard Mode) the trigger for opening the wave of enemies still exist.

Thanks,

Leo

From The Phoenix Limit Team