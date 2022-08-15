[New build - DEFAULT] 22w32a: Windows flickering issue fix

The window flickering issue is finally fixed.
This does not fix the transparency order issue we get when several windows are viewed together, as this one will require a major improvement to the rendering tech.
Hotfixes:
- #4826 Window flickering
