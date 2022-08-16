Version 0.7.4 - Update notes

Hello alchemists!

As always we're prioritizing bugfixes and balancing on our way to the game's full release, and on this latest update we're bringing the following changes:

Balanced the Plantora and Morhk Savage encounters.

Fixed a bug where the game could freeze after attempting to discover a recipe with 7 or more reagents.

Improved handling save files - This is a critical issue. We don't want anyone losing progress over this, so if it happens to you please warn us.

Fixed a few tooltips appearing when they shouldn't - We think we've got them all this time, but if any are still appearing let us know.

Fixed damage dealt by burning reagents.

Improvements on the Knowledge Administration screen - Some players didn't immediately recognize the sliders and were stuck on this screen without knowing how to proceed, hopefully the slider's new visuals will resolve this.

Those are the most important changes for now, but as always any problem with the game you can reach us here or on our Discord server!