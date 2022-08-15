Emergency Hot Fix

Hey there gamers;

A small but critical exploit was found in the crypto market. So, I had to push out a quick emergency patch.

Huge thank you goes out to a few players, but most of all to BrandonS for showing me how to replicate it, leading to the fix.

I will not be punishing any player who abused this exploit to get insane scores on the leader boards. Ultimately the fault falls to me not the players. They can keep their scores for this season, but hopefully going into the next season of play we will have no exploits left in any of the games many systems.

Even large studios with huge QA teams end up having exploits. Especially if "The Spiffing Brit" comes along. For just a one-person team I try my best, but I do rely on players to help me find any issues I might miss.

I never thought about selling a negative amount of crypto causing it to work as a reverse purchase, but it did. However, this will no longer occur. It will now turn to zero if you try to use a negative. Thank you to everyone for the help and support, and please continue to attempt to break the game. I will continue to work hard to fix anything you can break.

The next major content update is still slated for October / 01 / 2022 tied to a new season of play. This update will feature major changes to the IP system including the ability to create and brand your own famous IP from your created game. I also plan to complete the custom digital store front tied to custom console games. Check out the discord to stay up-to-date, or check back in October to see it in action for yourself.