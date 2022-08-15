 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

OverShoot Battle Race update for 15 August 2022

Update Notes for v1.0.125 version

Share · View all patches · Build 9313980 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added super fast curve turn
  • Added super fast curve icon into race hud
  • Added possibility to enable/disable super fast curve on race
  • Fixed race hud keeping freezes sometimes
  • Added countdown interval between each user of some weapon

Changed files in this update

Depot 1318281
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link